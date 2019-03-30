D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Fly Leasing worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 145,342 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,670,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

