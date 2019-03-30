D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Watsco Inc (WSO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Watsco by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after purchasing an additional 188,860 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Watsco by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WSO stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.
Watsco Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
