D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,087 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 311.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 19,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after purchasing an additional 122,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 798,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.81.

IT opened at $151.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,269.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,082.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

