D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,453 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.81 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

