CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $16.94 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $819,661.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,152,338,765 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

