CWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,627 shares of company stock valued at $17,172,101 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/cwm-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.