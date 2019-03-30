CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after purchasing an additional 441,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,955,000 after purchasing an additional 270,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/cwm-advisors-llc-boosts-holdings-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.