CVS Group (CVSG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CVS Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 600.50 ($7.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $424.51 million and a PE ratio of 37.77.

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 10,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

