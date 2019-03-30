CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 17th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

