Cthulhu Offerings Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Cthulhu Offerings has a market cap of $10,721.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00405186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.01583385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00239504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk . Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

