Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $316.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.30 or 0.17186898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00060020 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,337,444 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

