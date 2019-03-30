CROAT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $885.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $355,338.00 and $885.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 61,912,186 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

