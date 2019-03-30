Critical Review: Central Federal (CFBK) & NASB Financial (NASB)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Central Federal does not pay a dividend.

Central Federal has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.04 $4.27 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 15.48% 9.90% 0.72% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Federal and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Federal beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. It operates through four branch offices located in Summit, Columbiana, Hamilton, and Franklin Counties; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

