Critical Comparison: Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) versus Everi (EVRI)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $62.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Everi has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 18.86% -43.77% 10.82% Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Everi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.46 billion 2.84 $275.99 million $3.23 15.28 Everi $469.52 million 1.58 $12.36 million $0.10 105.20

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Everi. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Everi does not pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags Entertainment has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Everi on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

