Creative Realities (CREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.53 EPS

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($2.53), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CREX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

