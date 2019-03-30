Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BREW shares. ValuEngine cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $39,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 246,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,323. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

