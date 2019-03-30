Covington Capital Management Buys 4,245 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $300.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

