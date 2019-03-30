Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,885,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,761 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,719,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

CUZ opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

