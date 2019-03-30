Countinghouse (CHT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00045392 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,710.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Countinghouse has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Countinghouse alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.33 or 0.17333160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00059594 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

CHT is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Countinghouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Countinghouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.