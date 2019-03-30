CounterPath (CPAH) Shares Down 1.4%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

