Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,795,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

