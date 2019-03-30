CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 679,307 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.52.

CPLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

