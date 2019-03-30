ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield Sells 15,600 Shares

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $881,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTRA opened at $57.92 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/conturaenergyinc-ctra-ceo-kevin-s-crutchfield-sells-15600-shares.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.