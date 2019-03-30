Contrasting Superconductor Technologies (SCON) & Aftermaster (AFTM)

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and Aftermaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superconductor Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -414.94% -145.63% -124.64% Aftermaster -285.33% N/A -903.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Aftermaster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $1.56 million 3.14 -$8.13 million ($4.03) -0.37 Aftermaster $1.64 million 2.15 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Aftermaster has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

Superconductor Technologies beats Aftermaster on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

