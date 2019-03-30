Contrasting Federal Signal (FSS) & Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hyundai Motor does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Federal Signal and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.09 billion 1.44 $94.00 million $1.43 18.17 Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.00 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.63% 17.44% 8.62% Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Hyundai Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.