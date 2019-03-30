CONMED (CNMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

