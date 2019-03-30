Conifex Timber (CFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

