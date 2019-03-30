Conagra Brands (CAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Conagra’s shares have declined in the past six months. This downside was primarily caused by dismal performance in the Foodservice unit. During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, sales in the unit fell 8.5% year over year, thanks to the Trenton facility divestiture. Such moves along with adverse currency movements have weighed on the top line in the third quarter. Apart from this, input cost inflation has dented the company’s profitably. Notably, the company witnesses inflation in categories such as transportation, crops and packaging. Nevertheless, it is gaining from the buyouts of Sandwich Bros. and Pinnacle Foods. Also, the frozen and snacking businesses are performing well. The company’s dedicated efforts to boost brands in these categories have improved base sales velocity. Further, management is progressing well with the value-over-volume strategy and plans to implement the same to the Pinnacle Foods portfolio.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.