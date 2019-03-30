Comparing Honda Motor (HMC) and Niu Technologies (NIU)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Honda Motor and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 4.73% 8.49% 3.63% Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $138.71 billion 0.35 $9.53 billion $3.62 7.51 Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.81 -$50.76 million N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honda Motor and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Honda Motor presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.58%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.03%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

