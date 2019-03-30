Comparing Data Storage (DTST) & NantHealth (NH)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -4.28% -24.11% -6.09% NantHealth -214.78% -154.18% -49.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.26 million 2.60 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A NantHealth $89.46 million 1.13 -$175.21 million ($1.74) -0.53

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats NantHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

