Comparing CrowdGather (CRWG) & Pegasystems (PEGA)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CrowdGather does not pay a dividend.

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrowdGather and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $370,000.00 1.56 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Pegasystems $891.58 million 5.72 $10.61 million N/A N/A

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems 1.19% 0.34% 0.22%

Summary

Pegasystems beats CrowdGather on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products, such as industry-specific software applications that include real-time, omni-channel AI; end-to-end robotic automation; journey-centric rapid delivery; software that writes your software; and unified future-proof platform for businesses with robust capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that provides production, development, and testing services to accelerate the development and deployment of Pega applications and the Pega Platform, as well as guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. Pegasystems Inc. has a strategic alliance with KPMG LLP that assists government agencies for digital transformation. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, life sciences, and others through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

