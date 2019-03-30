Comparing CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) & Its Peers

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CorePoint Lodging to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CorePoint Lodging and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 1 0 0 2.00 CorePoint Lodging Competitors 2575 10178 10049 291 2.35

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.76%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -29.30% -6.91% -3.30% CorePoint Lodging Competitors 8.28% 4.39% 2.33%

Dividends

CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 70.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CorePoint Lodging is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million -$262.00 million 5.42 CorePoint Lodging Competitors $847.57 million $189.63 million 14.96

CorePoint Lodging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging rivals beat CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

