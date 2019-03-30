Comparing Arco Platform (ARCE) and Its Rivals

Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) is one of 44 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arco Platform to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arco Platform and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arco Platform Competitors 238 853 922 34 2.37

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Arco Platform’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform Competitors -0.20% -79.05% -6.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million N/A 119.59 Arco Platform Competitors $539.47 million $36.18 million 13.05

Arco Platform’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

