Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.52%.

In other news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

