Community Health Systems (CYH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health System’s shares have gained its industry year-to-date. It has been successfully continuing with its inorganic growth acceleration via acquisitions over the past few years. Frequent divestitures to streamline its core operations have helped it lower its debt burden. Over the years, acquisitions have played a key role in building Community Health’s growth trajectory. The company has also been putting in efforts to reduce its expenses. However, it has seen a persistent decline in revenues due to reduced admissions, which has been putting pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, a tepid 2019 guidance remains a concern for the company.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

