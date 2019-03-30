Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 573 Shares of Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cree by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,365 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cree by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cree by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cree by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,289 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

