Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after buying an additional 370,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,801,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,123,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,028 shares in the company, valued at $31,316,691.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $431,549.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

