Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 128.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 87,045 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 215.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-sells-1313-shares-of-bp-prudhoe-bay-royalty-trust-bpt.html.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.