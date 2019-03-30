Commercial Metals to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $21.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

