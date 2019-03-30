Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,402,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $368,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,084 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,391,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $828,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,297,922 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

