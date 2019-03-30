Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 948.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Macquarie raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of COLM opened at $104.18 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,112,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $2,367,189.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,485 shares of company stock worth $8,711,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

