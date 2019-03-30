Colliers International Group (CIGI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Colliers International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.66 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 62,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,697. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.12. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.