Colfax Corp (CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. 3,675,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,745. Colfax has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Colfax news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.