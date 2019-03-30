Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Raymond James (RJF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,551,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,118,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

