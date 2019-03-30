Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of CBRL opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 29,704 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $5,107,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 746,709 shares of company stock valued at $126,638,832 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

