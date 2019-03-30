Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after purchasing an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,347,000 after purchasing an additional 369,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,842,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

