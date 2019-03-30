Coin Lion (LION) Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 158.2% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $19,427.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00413091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01584472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00235127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

