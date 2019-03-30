Cofound.it (CFI) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Cofound.it token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Cofound.it has a market cap of $5.21 million and $0.00 worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cofound.it has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00411862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.01584333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00239860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Cofound.it launched on March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit . The official website for Cofound.it is cofound.it

Cofound.it can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cofound.it directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cofound.it should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cofound.it using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

