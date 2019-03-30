Cobham plc (COB) Receives GBX 130.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cobham plc (LON:COB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 130.13 ($1.70).

COB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 357 shares of company stock worth $39,993.

COB stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Cobham has a 12 month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

