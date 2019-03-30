Coatue Management LLC Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 241.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

